The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Katie Celaina Christian, 33, of 3529 Smith Road in Morganton, was charged on Dec. 7 with failure to appear for larceny, failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for possession of heroin, failure to appear for speeding, failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked not impaired rev, possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Rebekah Ann Meise, 25, of 4186 Tallent Road in Morganton, was charged on Dec. 7 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for breaking and/or entering, and failure to appear for larceny after break/enter.
Pedro Ocampo-Bello, 42, of 531 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 7 with assault on a female.
Elizabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 28, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 8 with felony assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement/probation/parole officer, and two counts of felony probation violation.
Jacob Seth Banner, 26, of homeless in Newland, was charged on Dec. 9 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Timothy Clifford Brewer, 34, of 293 Claude Isaacs Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 10 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T-driving with license revoked not impaired.
Colby James Flynn, 25, of 547 Walk Clark Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 10 with breaking and/or entering (two counts), injury to personal property, failure to appear for misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and two counts of felony larceny.
Rodney Ellis Poole, 28, of 8565 Brushy Mountain Road in Moravian Falls, was charged on Dec. 10 with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
Dillon Bryant Young, 29, of 48 Alonzo Hughes Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 10 with felony probation violation, and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
Pedro Ocampo-Bello, 42, of 531 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 11 with driving while impaired.
William Alexander Jones, 52, of 145 River Road 1 in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 12 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of cocaine, order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while impaired and order for arrest for failure to appear for expired registration card/tag.
Danika Dezaki, 36, of 122 5 Sisters Lane in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 13 with driving while impaired.
Cynthia Durham, 50, of 81 Windy Hill Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 13 with domestic violence protection order violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.