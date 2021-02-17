The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gavin Kristopher Beulin, 22, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Crossnore, was charged on Feb. 8 with felony probation violation.
Logan Edward Winegar, 30, of 205 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 8 with probation violation.
Rodney Byron Greer, 54, of 254 Seminole Trail in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering and injury to real property.
Micheal Allen Taylor, 62, of Elk Street in Newland, was charged on Feb. 9 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Timothy Clifford Brewer, 35, of 293 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 10 with felony probation violation out of county and aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Lee Hopson, 36, of 223 Old Chestnut Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 10 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Pedro Ocampo-Bello, 42, of 531 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 11 with failure to appear for assault on a female.
Teresa Miller Perry, 55, of 51 Richard Childress Rd. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 12 with failure to appear for speeding and failure to appear for reckless driving and wanton disregard.
Bethany Marie Teague, 37, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 13 with possession of marijuana greater than 0.5 oz. to 1.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Danny Lee Wright, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd. in Boone, was charged on Feb. 13 with felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.