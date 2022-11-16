The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Patricia Ann Shupe, 55, of 2831 Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 7 with operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
Melvin Howard Clark, 59, of 87 Elbert Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 8 with felony probation violation (x3) and warrant for arrest for felony possession of firearm by felon.
Richard Grant Colvard, 40, of 30 Hopson Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 8 with assault on a female 48-hour hold.
Cynthia Ann Duke, 43, of 5836 Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 9 with misdemeanor driving while impaired.
Amy Lynn Harding, 36, of 29 Salem Road in Weaverville, was charged on Nov. 9 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Samantha Lee Jones, 35, of 468 Little Elk Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 9 with warrant for arrest for simple assault 48-hour hold.
William Ray Justice, 64, of 468 Little Elk Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 9 with failure to appear for driving a motor vehicle with no registration.
Chasity Danielle Clark, 40, of 123 Tuttle Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Richie Lane Caraway, 41, of 104 Rainbows End in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 11 with resisting a public officer and extradition of fugitive other state.
Armando Susano Torres, 36, of unknown in Newland, was charged on Nov. 11 with failure to appear for simple assault.
Elizabeth Harper Biddix, 62, of 336 Bridges Circle in Kings Mountain, was charged on Nov. 12 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Nathan Trivette, 40, of 7370 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 13 with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, warrant for arrest for WDW serious injury, order for arrest for simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.