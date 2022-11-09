The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Reed Callahan, 35, of 168 Galax Loop in Minneapolis, was charged on Nov. 1 with misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 26, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 1 with misdemeanor larceny.
Rebecca Leann Parker, 37, of 2190 Marley Place in Hudson, was charged on Nov. 1 with domestic criminal trespass.
Misty Lynn Turbyfill, 47, of 3230 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 1 with assault of government official/employee (x2) and resisting a public officer.
Calvin Richard Cook, 31, of 1160 Powdermill Road in Plumtree, was charged on Nov. 2 with simple assault and damage property-free text.
Justin Michael Riddle, 28, of 630 Upper Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 2 with order for arrest for misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev (x2).
Logan Edward Winegar, 32, of 205 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 2 with misdemeanor larceny, expired registration card/tag, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and no operator’s license.
Charles Derek Rabon, 56, of 621 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 3 with carrying a concealed gun and simple assault.
Jonathan Hunnicutt, 30, of 5824 NC 181 in Morganton, was charged on Nov. 4 with failure to appear for felony obstructing justice, operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, giving fictitious info to officer, expired/no registration, driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag.
John Tyler Norman, 34, of 158 Ice Plant Street in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 4 with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Lawrence Mattern, 48, of 130 Tweetsie Ln. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 6 with driving while impaired.
Willey Webb, 50, of 233 Jerry’s Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 6 with misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
