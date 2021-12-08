The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Carl Whittington, 32, of 115 Fairbanks Rd. in Oak Ridge, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 29 with possession of stolen automobile.
Johnathan David Michael Calhoun, 29, of 7780 Joe Poore Road in Jonas Ridge, was charged on Nov. 30 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of methamphetamine.
Tiffany Nicole Church, 38, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 1 with failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev., failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, and failure to appear for driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration.
Traci Renee Haney, 45, of 1805 Sugar Mt. Rd. 1 in Newland, was charged on Dec. 1 with larceny by employee.
Jeremy Jay Hayes, 43, of 1189 Sam Eller Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 2 with embezzlement and forgery of instrument.
Randy Festus Norman Jr., 40, of 1058 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 3 with traffick in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.
Angelia Snyder, 55, of 2256 Dry Hill Road in Carter, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cadden William Caraway, 20, of 101 Grape St. in Linville, was charged on Dec. 4 with larceny of firearm (three counts), injury to personal property (two counts), larceny of motor vehicle (two counts), break or enter a motor vehicle (two counts) and communicating threats.
Sylvia June Crain, 39, of 2914 Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Dec. 4 with failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Richard Gordon Willis, 47, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 4 with intoxicated and disruptive, and warrant for arrest for communicating threats.
Thomas Cain Wise, 38, of 51 Roby Ford Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 4 with communicating threats.
Richard Daniel Gregg, 45, of 5620 Old Valley School Road in Kernersville, was charged on Dec. 5 with hit and run with leaving scene with property damage and T-driving while impaired.
Steven Jeffery Miller, 22, of 1206 River Street Rd. 229 in Wilkesboro, was charged on Dec. 5 with failure to appear for misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Emily Bowers, 18, of 490 Laurel Ridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 6 with two counts of simple assault.
Melissa Beth Meade, 40, of 110 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 6 with order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.