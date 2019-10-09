The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Dustin Key, 34, of 1695 Bumgarner Dr. in Morganton, was charged on Sept. 30 with second degree trespass.
Thomas D. Taylor, 41, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland, was charged on Oct. 1 with injury to personal property and injury to real property.
John Paul McCall, 36, of 404 Noah Gibson Rd. in Franklin, was charged on Oct. 3 with felony probation violation.
Harry Pitman Bailey, 53, of 235 Old Vale Road Lot #10A in Newland, was charged on Oct. 4 with failure to appear for breaking or entering.
Tony Odell Banks, 49, of homeless in Spruce Pine, was charged on Oct. 4 with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct.
Tommy William Kee, 36, of 74 Greenlee W in Marion, was charged on Oct. 4 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev and failure to appear for no operator license.
Antwain Lasalle McCallum, 44, of 913 Big Plumtree Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 4 with assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
Quinn Russell Reeves, 21, of 3103 Lake Vista Dr. in Tyler, Texas, was charged on Oct. 4 with misdemeanor larceny.
Jonathan Dean Ball, 34, of 110 Gibbs Road in Leicester, was charged on Oct. 5 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Rhembant, 41, of 63 Old Plumtree Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 5 with first degree trespass and assault and battery.
