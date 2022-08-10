The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnathan Allen Gouge, 33, of 71 Echo Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 1 with order for arrest for assault on a female, order for arrest for felony probation violation, order for arrest for assault by strangulation and order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation.
Melissa Marie Dellinger, 34, of 4484 Linville Falls Hwy. in Crossnore, was charged on Aug. 2 with felony larceny, H I felony probation violation, felony neglect child abuse-serious physical injury, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, H I felony probation violation (x2)
Brandon Lee Carraway, 30, of 168 Greene Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 3 with assault by strangulation.
Ronald Oneil Clough, 63, of 5357 Edgemont Road in Collettsville, was charged on Aug. 4 with communicating threats.
Dustin Gene Johnson, 27, of 179 Minneapolis School Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 4 with assault on a female.
Karen Byrd, 66, of 303 Sugar Top Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 5 with order for arrest for criminal contempt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.