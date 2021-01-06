The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mauricio Alex Jordan-Goodwin, 36, of 1210 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte, was charged on Dec. 28 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Jay Allen Johnson, 22, of 201 Main Street in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 29 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Ian Mussmacher, 37, of 2088 Ardly Ct. in North Palm Beach, Fla., was charged on Dec. 30 with second degree trespassing.
Bethany Marie Teague, 37, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 30 with obtain property by false pretense.
Jody Keith Teague, 41, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 30 with warrant for arrest for obtaining property by false pretense.
Franklin Willard Cary Jr., 59, of 742 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 31 with driving while license revoked.
Jonathan Michael Barrier, 30, of 65 Mulberry Dr. in Burnsville, was charged on Jan. 1 with assault on a female.
Jessica Lynn Buchanan, 31, of 575 Rodgers Ridge Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 1 with driving while impaired.
Andrina Eclipse Isaacs, 35, of 70 Pershing St. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 1 with T-driving while impaired.
Sierra Sunshine Snyder, 24, of 548 Watson Branch Rd. in Cullowhee, was charged on Jan. 1 with T-driving while impaired, possession of open container, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and I-driving wrong way on dual lane road.
