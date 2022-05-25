The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cole Lee Arnett, 30, of 99 Alpendorf in Linville, was charged on May 16 with order for arrest for child support.
Jesse James Allen-Mead, 38, of 25 Davenport Road in Newland, was charged on May 15 with M-misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor defrauding a drug/alcohol screen tests and misdemeanor probation violation.
Caroline Arleen Wells, 37, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on May 16 with failure to appear for RO misdemeanor simple assault.
Christopher Logan Carpenter, 24, of 190 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on May 17 with order for arrest.
Charles Caleb Fackrell, 42, of 3930 Orlando Way in Lenoir, was charged on May 17 with selling synthetic cannabinoid.
Susan Carpenter Mayberry, 43, of 502 Whitaker Branch Road in Newland, was charged on May 18 with failure to appear for DWI level 4, misdemeanor probation violation (x2), failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked impaired rev, failure to appear for HI felony probation violation, HI felony probation violation and parole violation.
Johnny Lewis Pyatte, 50, of 391 Camp Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 18 with child support failure to pay.
Rebecca Rose Lyall, 37, of 103 W. Cheek Street in Sparta, was charged on May 19 with extradition fugitive other state.
Benny Lee Phillips, 43, of 563 Hoot Owl Rd. in Spruce Pine. was charged on May 19 with order or arrest for child support (x2).
Norman Wayne Carpenter, 57, of 119 Bald View Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on May 20 with failure to appear for hit and run leaving scene exceeding safe speed.
Stephanie Nicole Chambers, 40, of 600 Greer Ln. Apt. 3 in Vilas, was charged on May 22 with misuse of 911 system and disorderly conduct.
Angel Ramos Garcia, 26, of Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on May 22 with carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while impaired.
Tommy Jack Hicks, 43, of 546 Teaberry Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 22 with assault on a female.
