The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jason Edward Banner, 33, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on Nov. 18 with communicating threats, resisting a public officer and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
Elenilson Adonay Ceron, 23, of 1124 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 20 with break or enter a motor vehicle, larceny after break/enter, identity theft and larceny.
Nathaniel Paul Haye, 43, of 40 King Road in Weaverville, was charged on Nov. 20 with possession of stolen automobile.
Lester Eugene Harmon, 53, of 2951 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 20 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Christen Pardo, 22, of 400 Beech St., Apt. D1 in Newland, was charged on Nov. 20 with identity theft, break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter.
Patrick James Benfield, 38, of 46 Earl Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 21 with injury to real property.
Sondra Lee Bergman, 25, of 28 Leon Holder Lane in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 21 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Joseph Theron Turner, 50, of 834 Railroad Grade Road in Fleetwood, was charged on Nov. 21 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, T-driving while license revoked impaired rev, and T-reckless driving-wanton disregard.
Brian Patrick McKee, 41, of 114 Sugar Ski and Country Club in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 22 with driving while impaired and order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while impaired.
David William Schmidt, 51, of 500 Adams Apple Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 22 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag and failure to appear for expired/no inspection.
Lindsey Nichole Brewer, 20, of 4051 Dallas Cherryville Hwy. in Bessemer City, was charged on Nov. 23 with possession of stolen automobile.
Austin Nathaniel Hannon, 21, of 1605 E. Church St. in Cherryville, was charged on Nov. 23 with possession of stolen automobile.
James Christopher Michalski, 21, of 8961 Ardennes Road in Fort Bragg, was charged on Nov. 23 with driving while impaired.
