Avery County Arrest Report Oct 19, 2022

The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff's Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Haley Marie Rankhorn, 21, of 414 Shell Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 11 with driving while impaired.

Travis Wayne Scronce, 28, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 12 with bond surrender and on Oct. 13 with attempt to obtain property by false pretense.

Tiffany Nicole Church, 39, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 13 with failure to appear for misdemeanor driving while license revoked impaired rev.

Dwight Douglas Higgins, 37, of 2000 Stamey Branch in Crossnore, was charged on Oct. 13 with felony probation violation and defraud drug/alcohol test.

Richard Earl Hollifield, 59, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 13 with felony probation violation (x3).

Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar Number 1 Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Russell Drepual Itwaru, 25, of 2936 Red Field Trl. in Morganton, was charged on Oct. 13 with driving while license revoked and speeding.

Ricky Allen Thompson, 39, of 60 Mitch Burleson Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 13 with misdemeanor probation violation (x2).

Richard Gordon Willis, 48, of Franklin Town Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Oct. 13 with assault on a female.

Sabra Ann Hornbuckle, 38, of 162 Hoke Benfield Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 15 with felony probation violation out of county.

Ricky Allan Vankerhove, 67, of 82 Pineola Road in Pineola, was charged on Oct. 15 with second degree trespass.
