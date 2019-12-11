The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandy Marie Dial, 34, of 201 Parlier Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 2 with felony probation violation.
Fabian Pagan, 34, of 1816 Stroud Park Ct. in Charlotte, was charged on Dec. 6 with simple assault.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 30, of 529 Jerry’s Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 2 with two counts of felony probation violation.
Matthew Seth Peterson, 25, of 1571 Burmmits Creek Rd. in Burnsville, was charged on Dec. 3 with felony probation violation.
Clayton Monroe Shook, 34, of 5539 NC 105 in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 3 with second degree trespass.
Brantley Winston McWhorter, 38, of 342 Tyneridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 4 with domestic violence protection order violation and driving while impaired.
Angela Jean Auton, 37, of 517 Hospital Ave. in Lenoir, was charged on Dec. 5 with possession of stolen vehicle, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and felony probation violation.
Bobbie Lynn Barnett, 47, of 9001 US Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 5 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine and order for arrest for failure to appear for felony probation violation.
Shannon Edward Kirkpatrick, 47, of 5708 Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 5 with failure to appear for second degree trespass, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and second degree trespass.
Michale Lee Phillips Jr., 37, of 862 Carolina Mill Cir in Lincolnton, was charged on Dec. 5 with cyberstalking.
Derek Duane Towne, 25, of 317 Skiview Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 5 with assault on a female.
Michael Wayne Brown, 34, of 1204 Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 6 with operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked not impaired.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 42, of 111 Country Towne Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on Dec. 7 with assault by strangulation.
Luke Trivette, 28, of 7571 Old Beech Mtn. Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 7 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Dewey Taylor, 41, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland, was charged on Dec. 8 with assault on a female.
