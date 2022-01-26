The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kesha Moni Johnson, 34, of 118 Peaceful Valley Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 19 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., shoplifting/concealment of goods, possession/distribution of meth precursor, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Alexander Crowder, 38, of 360 Bent Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Jan. 20 with misdemeanor communicating threats (two counts), felony sex offender child premises, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
Justin Siwka, 26, of 712 Kima Rd. in Crossville, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 22 with driving while impaired.
Joseph Michael Tullock, 26, of 151 Lodges Ln. Apt. 311 in Clover, SC, was charged on Jan. 23 with driving while impaired.
Nichole Amber Webb, 34, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 23 with assault on a government official/employee.
