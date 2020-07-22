The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Roger Tucker, Jr., 37, of 2192 Goose Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on July 13 with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Mark Edward Barnett, 38 of 209 Ollis Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 14 with failure to appear for CS CTN, T driving with license revoked not impaired rev, altered title/registration card/tag, failure to appear CS CTN misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, and fictional/altered title/registration card/tag.
Nathaniel Paul Haney, 44, of 40 King Road in Weaverville, was charged on July 14 with failure to appear for possession of stolen vehicle.
Gabriel Micheal Marks, 23, of 60 Burton Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on July 14 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
John Tyler Norman, 32, of 158 Iceplant Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 14 with failure to appear for assault on a female misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for injury to personal property and two counts of resisting a public officer.
James Marcus Hicks, 32, of 1212 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on July 15 with failure to inform of new changes to online ID.
Lloyd Robert Hornbuckle, 53, of 6210 US 19E Hwy. in Newland, was charged on July 15 with true bill of indictment.
Toby Dalton Zelichowski, 19, of 136 Hubert Street Apt. 1 in Newland, was charged on July 15 with domestic assault.
David Allen Davila, 34, of 4465 NC Hwy. 195 S in Banner Elk, was charged on July 16 with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and habitual misdemeanor assault, and was charged on July 17 with assault on a female, second degree kidnapping and habitual misdemeanor assault.
Bethany Marie Teague, 37, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on July 16 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heath Allen Woody, 21, of 101 Liea St. in Newland, was charged on July 16 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T-driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
April Nicole Chrisawn, 37, of 151 Bertie St. in Newland, was charged on July 17 with failure to report new address as sex offender.
James Ryan Phillips, 34, of 81 Old House Rock Lane in Burnsville, was charged on July 17 with break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and injury to personal property.
Jody Keith Teague, 40, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on July 16 with possession five-plus counterfeit instrument, forgery-free text, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Lewis Garland, 32, of 138 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 19 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Johnny Harrison Ollis, 42, of 503 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 19 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
