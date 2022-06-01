The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Brandon Autrey, 36, of 20 Partner Lane in Burnsville, was charged on May 23 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked impaired rev.
Daniel S. Desmaris, 38, of 130 Will T. Baird Road in Sugar Grove, was charged on May 24 with failure to appear for DWI level 5 and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation.
Keith Andy Pope, 66, of 5664 Rays Diary Avenue of Morganton, was charged on May 24 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Lynn McKinney, 63, of 1332 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 27 with order for arrest for failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
John Wayne Ward, 69, of 2963 Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged on May 27 with insurance fraud.
Jason Micheal Jordan, 36, of 314 Old Public Road in Newland, was charged on May 28 with order for arrest for failure to pay.
Bryan Alexander Crowder, 39, of 360 Bent Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 29 with assault by strangulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.