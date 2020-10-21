The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Autumn Rebekah Rain Church, 24, of 797 John Jones Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 12 with driving while impaired.
Gary Douglas Rice, 21, of 3762 Cayuga Drive with New Port, Fla, was charged on Oct. 12 with misdemeanor larceny.
Lucas Garrett Honeycutt, 20, 85 Snow Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged on Oct. 13 with statutory rape of child.
Mark David Mullins, 37, of 395 East Jackson St. in Gate City, Va., was charged on Oct. 13 with obtaining property by false pretense and possession 5 counterfeit instrument.
Blake Keynon Cordell, 28, of 811 Gist Road of Rock Hill, SC, was charged on Oct. 15 with felony discharge of a firearm encl. fear and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
Cassey Blake Cordell, 31, of 112 Mill Bank Rd. in Welford, SC, was charged on Oct. 15 with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and felony discharging weapon ovv dwelling/moving vehicle.
Dillon Ray McClellan, 26, of 74 Ray McClellan Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 15 with assault by pointing a gun (two counts) and assault on a child under 12 (two counts).
William Michael Nichols, 33, of 479 Woodlark Lane in Charlotte, was charged on Oct. 15 with misdemeanor simple assault.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 16 with failure to pay child support.
Sabra Ann Hornbuckle, 36, of 00 Spanish Oak Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 17 with possession of stolen automobile, interfering with electronic monitoring device, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for larceny of motor vehicle, failure to appear for break or enter a motor vehicle (two counts), failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, felony probation violation and failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle.
Jay Lynn Hughes, 46, of 368 Mollys Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 17 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Stegall, 28, of 8154 Rocky River Road in Oakboro, was charged on Oct. 17 with felony habitual felon (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Makenzie Marie Green, 29, of 54 E. Chestnut Lane in Montezuma, was charged on Oct. 18 with driving while impaired.
Jimmy Honeycutt, 29, of 251 Bear Cage Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 18 with driving while impaired.
Travis Joshua McKinney, 38, of 793 Trice Fork Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 18 with driving while impaired.
Anthony Emanuel Wilfong, 53, of 235 Black Bottom Road in Eden, was charged on Oct. 18 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
