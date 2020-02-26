The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Shawn Bise, 42, of 317 First Ave. in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 17 with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear for T driving while license revoked not impaired rev and fictional/altered title/tag/registration card.
Paul David Eldred, 49, of 100 A Hemlock Hills in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 17 with larceny.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 37, of 12 Robert Sluder in Newland, was charged on Feb. 17 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Frank David Pokorny, 67, of 2029 Whippoorwill Lane in Chapel Hill, was charged on Feb. 17 with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Chad Woodard, 27, of 14557 79th Ct. N in Loxahatchee, Fla., was charged on Feb. 17 with assault on a female.
Michael Shawn Hartley, 46, of 9654 S. US 19E Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 18 with possession of firearm by felon.
Jessica Anitann Riddle, 30, of 1705 Bethel Road in Morganton, was charged on Feb. 18 with defrauding a drug test 1st, forgery of endorsement (six counts), obtaining property by false pretense (five counts), and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Humbertoe Cervantes, 26, of 545 Amity Park Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 19 with assault on government official/employee.
Curtis Luther Coffey, 33, of 134 Main Street in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 19 with two counts of resisting a public officer and two counts of order for arrest for failure to appear for F H I felony probation violation.
Brandy Marie Dial, 34, of 201 Parlier St. in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Teague, 19, of 38 Salisbury Rd. in Boone, was charged on Feb. 22 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and possession of malt beverage/unfortified wine by 19/20 year old.
