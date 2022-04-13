The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tammy Brady Isaacs, 54, of Apt. 2 in Newland, was charged on April 4 with order for arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for RO possession of methamphetamine.
Paul Mark Reid, 42, of 745 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on April 5 with indecent liberties with child.
Carl Thomas Walker, 40, of 110 Trice Lane in Newland, was charged on April 5 with child support.
Anna MacKenzia Gouge, 21, of 45 Dale Gouge Road in Burnsville, was charged on April 6 with possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Watts Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar Number 1 Rd. in Newland, was charged on April 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag and failure to appear for operator vehicle with no insurance.
Nathaniel Adam Calloway, 24, of 82 Calloway Creek Lane in Newland, was charged on April 9 with driving while impaired.
Olubayo A N Kaza, 38, of 865 Old Jonas Ridge Road in Newland, was charged on April 9 with driving while impaired.
Nikki Lynn Dykes, 31, of 811 Folsom Street in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on April 11 with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance.
Ronald Clark Moon, 27, of 140 Boone Street in Jonesborough, Tenn., was charged on April 11 with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
