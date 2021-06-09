The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dakota James Byer, 34, of 124 742 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on June 1 with failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag, and failure to appear for operator’s license.
Christopher Dees, 38, of 740 S. Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on June 1 with assault by strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to real property.
Kristie Louise Kaye Johnson, 52, of 172 Old Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on June 2 with driving while impaired.
Paul Brantley Lewis, 47, of 507 Linville Street, Apt. 211 in Newland, was charged on June 2 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Bhabygie Caraway, 32, of 4797 Highway 105S in Banner Elk, was charged on June 5 with driving while impaired.
Evan Lee Barnette, 26, of 114 Bee Balm Lane in Boone, was charged on June 6 with driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.