The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Hilario Cortez Castaneda, 35, of 29 Grape Street in Sacramento, Calif., was charged on Feb. 22 with indecent liberties with child (two counts), warrant for arrest for second degree forced sex offense, order for arrest for failure to appear for indecent liberties with child and felony failure to appear on felony.
Nina Nicole Keith, 42, of 1505 E. Broad Street in Statesville, was charged on Feb. 22 with felony larceny after breaking entering, felony second degree burglary and larceny of chose in action (3).
Margus Gage Lovelady, 19, of 1763 Todd Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 22 with felony injury to building fence/wall the three counts of identity theft.
Robert Lee Thomas, 52, of 1301 A Kensington Place in Asheville, was charged on Feb. 22 with failure to appear for misdemeanor records to be maintained.
Sharon Denise Daniels, 47, of 508 Roaring Creek in Newland, was charged on Feb. 23 with felony obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of motor vehicle.
Kalill Kisa James Isbell, 18, of 2225 Quail Ridge Ct. in Lenoir, was charged on Feb. 23 with flee/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and I drive left of center.
Eric Gordan Jackson, 26, of 194 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Feb. 23 with order for arrest for PV felony probation violation.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 55, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 23 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, and alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence.
Jerry Lynn McKinney, 63, of 1332 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 23 with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Mary Ann Mrock, 45, of 120 Gooseneck Road in Minneapolis, was charged on Feb. 23 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO driving while impaired, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO driving while license revoked not impaired rev, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and order for arrest for failure to appear for RO driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration.
Jeremy Lee Bingham, 26, of 851 Curry Lane in Hendersonville, was charged on Feb. 24 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Christopher Bryan Blackwood, 20, of 452 Woods Rd. in Bluff City, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 24 with driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, delivery/acceptance of blank open title, and failure to wear seat belt.
Leslie Fernandez Carballea, 25, of 71 Meadow Loop in Newland, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev texting violation motor vehicle, and failure to appear for expired registration card/tag.
