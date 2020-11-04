The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ashle Aline Allebaugh, 36, of 3900 N. 19E in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 26 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO 2nd T driving while impaired, and order for arrest for failure to appear for RO T no operator’s license T reckless driving wanton disregard.
Carol Marie Shumate, 37, of 1434 Blevins Creek Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Oscar William Sutton, 45, of 1434 Blevins Creek Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Jeremy Lee Gordon, 34, of 335 Barlow Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 27 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Ezequiel Domingo Romomontiel, 37, of 7849 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 27 with driving while impaired.
Natasha Nicole Allen, 34, of 308 Parker Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 28 with second degree burglary.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 34, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 28 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Elaine Kirkpatrick, 39, of 1305 Pepper Creek Road in Marion, was charged on Oct. 28 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and traffick in methamphetamine.
James Carl Bennett, 40, of 127 Caldwell St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 29 with driving while impaired.
Jason Adam Teague, 20, of 338 Brick Hollow Road in Boone, was charged on Oct. 29 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Nick Logan Ward, 24, of North Cove in Linville, was charged on Oct. 29 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Carroel Baker, 27, of 19 Weatherman Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 30 with breaking and/or entering, second degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Shawn Jenkins, 29, of 235 Old Vale Road Lot 11 in Newland, was charged on Oct. 30 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Taylor Nicole Calloway, 19, of 131 A Martin Ln. in Boone, was charged on Oct. 31 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Toney Lynn Craft McGee, 20, of 21 Gable Dr. in Marion, was charged on Nov. 1 with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving while license revoked not impaired.
