The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kristi Chantal Abousaleh, 34, of 4539 NC Hwy. 105 S in Banner Elk, was charged on May 22 with driving without two headlamps and driving while impaired.
Jacob Calder Grindstaff, 32, of 289 Big Horse Creek Rd. in Minneapolis, was charged on May 22 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan Edward Hunnicutt, 27, of 5824 NC 181 in Morganton, was charged on May 22 with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on officer and fleeing/eluding arrest with motor vehicle.
Terry Wendell Bailey, 48, of 2351 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 24 with assault by strangulation.
Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Road in Newland, was charged on May 24 with breaking and/or entering, felony larceny and larceny of motor vehicle.
Kendra Michelle Griffith, 36, of 54 Medie Lewis Lane in Newland, was charged on May 24 with breaking and/or entering, larceny of motor vehicle and felony larceny.
