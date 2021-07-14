The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody Daniel Goudy, 28, of 565 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on July 5 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance (two counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Marie Webb, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on July 5 with failure to appear for misuse of 911 system.
Andrew James Hughes, 25, of 865 Pritchard Road in Newland, was charged on July 7 with communicating threats and assault on a female.
Trevor O’Neil Rogers, 27, of 306 Rich Hollow Road in Unicoi, Tenn., was charged on July 7 with domestic violence protection order violation.
April Morgan Roark, 43, of 1247 Joe Parlier Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 8 with possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass.
Kevin Wayne Vaughn, 43, of 603 Church Hollow Road in Boone, was charged on July 8 with t-driving while impaired.
Robin Elaine Ford, 35, of 325 Charlotte Anne Lane Apt. 3-G in Boone, was charged on July 10 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
