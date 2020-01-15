The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Summer Savannah Chambers, 29, of 623 Shell Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 6 with defrauding a drug test and resisting a public officer.
Larry Scott Fortner, 57, of 2516 Slagle Rd. in Bakersville, was charged on Jan. 7 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Maricela Lerma, 43, of 355 Dogwood Dr. in Bakersville, was charged on Jan. 7 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
David Wade Marich 54, of 4527 Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 7 with simple assault.
David Cephus Metcalf, 32, of 10004 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged on Jan. 7 with possession of stolen goods, parole violation absconder, failure to appear for T driving while license revoked impaired rev, and driving while license revoked impaired rev.
Jeremiah Anthony Arnett, 29, of 1386 Elk River Rd. Cabin in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 8 with simple assault and communicating threats.
Steven Wade Carpenter, 40, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 8 with criminal contempt 30 days.
Shannon Elaine Kirkpatrick, 38, of 50 Earl Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 8 with violation of court order.
Daniel Webb Knapper, 39, of 19 North Ann St. in Asheville, was charged on Jan. 8 with violation of court order.
Laura Elizabeth Dagostino, 29, of 1373 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 9 with driving while impaired.
Kevin A. Foster, 39, of 1438 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 9 with driving while impaired.
Christopher Aaron Ellis, 25, of 1209 NW Piedmont Dr. Apt. 5 in Lenoir, was charged on Jan. 10 with traffick in methamphetamine.
Tyler Christian Long, 27, of 2099 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 10 with providing drugs to inmate.
Isaiah Monty Simmons, 22, of 2584 Timberwood Dr. in Lenoir, was charged on Jan. 10 with EHA violation.
Alejandro Hernandez Torres, 37, of 202 Bob Cat Spur Ln. in Henderson, was charged on Jan. 10 with domestic violence protection order violation.
