The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Megan Marie Richardson, 25, of 1090 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 18 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Stephen Douglas Wilson, 56, of 1274 Powdermill Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 18 with order for arrest for failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Bobbie Poe Bindlechner, 51, of 57 Alpen Way in Linville, was charged on Oct. 19 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for failure to maintain lane control, and failure to appear for no operator’s license.
Kristine Kimberlee Lee, 50, of 303 Sugar Top Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 19 with failure to appear for injury to personal property.
Ragnar Karl Stefansson, 47, of 3230 Washington St. in San Francisco, Calif., was charged on Oct. 19 with assault on a female.
Daniel William Wright, 73, of 4322 Hancock Terrace in Charlotte, was charged on Oct. 19 with misdemeanor larceny, failure to work after paid, and shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Robert Lloyd Blair, 42, of 159 Joe Green Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 22 with possession of firearm by felon.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 43, of 190 Seminole St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 with littering not greater than 15 lbs., disorderly conduct, and intoxicated and disruptive.
Amanda Jo Branum, 37, of 1311 WV Thompson Rd. Lot 2 in Rutherfordton, was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of methamphetamine, fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked not impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Stacey Clawson, 47, of 1182 Riverview Dr. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 24 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while impaired.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 58, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 24 with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Jennifer Marie Lewis, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 24 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Christopher Joseph Maya, 41, of 2432 Sugar Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 24 with driving while license revoked impaired rev and expired registration card/tag.
