The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Elisabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 30, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 20 with probation violation.
Dwight Douglas Higgins, 37, of 2000 Stamey Branch Road in Crossnore, was charged on Sept. 20 with simple assault.
William Higgins, 35, of 343 Highway 91 in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 20 with possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer and larceny of motor vehicle.
Manuel Guzman, 27, of 368 McKinney Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 21 with driving while impaired.
Gregory Scott Arnold, 48, of 10214 Oakwinds Circle in Bristol, Va., was charged on Sept. 23 with simple affray.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 59, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Sept. 23 with felony probation violation.
Mauricio Jimenez Payan, 35, of 36 Key Field Loop in Linville, was charged on Sept. 23 with simple affray.
Donte Leron Dabney, 33, of 2536 Sherbo Way Apt. J in Gastonia, was charged on Sept. 24 with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Cameron McClure Sale, 29, of 102 Autumn Dr. in Bristol, Va., was charged on Sept. 24 with driving while impaired and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
James Reed Callahan, 35, of 168 Galax Loop in Minneapolis, was charged on Sept. 25 with M driving while impaired and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
