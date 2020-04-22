The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Daniel James Baldwin, 40, of P.O. Box 711 in Elk Park, was charged on April 16 with traffic in methamphetamine.
Joshua John Childers, 39, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on April 16 with traffic in methamphetamine.
Aaron Michael Collier, 31, of 287 Fern Cliff Dr. in Newland, was charged on April 16 with failure to appear for simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, and probation violation.
Kenneth Kevin Townsend, 53, of 3539 Majestic View Pl. in Lenoir, was charged on April 17 with indecent liberties with child, first degree sexual exploitation of minor and soliciting a child by computer.
