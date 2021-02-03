The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 33, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 25 with warrant for arrest for breaking and/or entering, three counts of larceny after break/enter, three counts of breaking and/or entering, two counts of possession of stolen firearm, misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass.
Pedro Ocampo-Bello, 42, of 531 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 25 with domestic criminal trespass.
Donnie Edward Shook, 40, of 2147 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 26 with assault by strangulation.
Anthony Malone Lewis, 44, of 124 McNabb Lane in Boone, was charged on Jan. 27 with communicating threats.
Robert Lloyd Blair, 41, of 159 Joe Green Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 28 with carrying a concealed gun and possession of firearm by felon.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 35, of 272 Valle Vista Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 29 with T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev, three counts of T-operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, T-driving/allowing registered plate not displayed, and two counts of failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Tate Douglas Ellis, 18, of 1319 Kornegy Dr. in Charlotte, was charged on Jan. 29 with T-driving while impaired, T-possessing/displaying altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license, misdemeanor consuming alcohol by person under 19 y.o., and misdemeanor underage person aid and abet possession of alcohol.
Michael Shawn Hartley, 47, of 9654 South US Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged on Jan. 29 with traffick in methamphetamine, felony possession distr precursor not methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place.
Michael Allen Taylor, 62, of Buck Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 29 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Vanessa Taylor Teems, 58, of 500 Mill Timber Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 29 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and failure to appear for the following: felony possession methamphetamine, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and four counts of felony probation violation.
Johnny Lawson Bowman, 49, of 1285 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 30 with felony probation violation.
Tammy Webb, 50, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 30 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, canceled/revoked/suspended certificated/tag, and second degree trespass.
Heidi Bautista, 21, of 175 Sugar Creek Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 31 with assault and battery.
Timothy Clifford Brewer, 35, of 293 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 31 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
