The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marilyn Grindstaff, 67, of 160 Williams Pride Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 2 with simple assault.
Luke Trivette, 29, of 7272 Old Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 2 with criminal contempt.
Rebecca Michelle Jones, 42, of 547 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 3 with driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance, and driving while impaired.
Lee Winston Ammann, 32, of 170 Rough Ridge Road in Sugar Mountain, was charged on Aug. 4 with failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Justin Tyler Hodge, 33, of 5222 S. 226 Hwy. in Bakersville, was charged on Aug. 4 with selling/delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Anthony Malone Lewis, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road in Boone, was charged on Aug. 4 with failure to appear for RO 2nd-T misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Christopher John Stout, 52, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 4 with felony cruelty to animals.
Shane Alan Griffin, 35, of 801 Armstrong Ct. SW in Lenoir, was charged on Aug. 5 with no operator’s license, expired registration card/tag, and expired/no inspection.
Jerry Justin Helton, 23, of 30 Jerry’s Creek Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 5 with assault by pointing a gun.
Bethany Marie Teague, 38, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 5 with felony probation violation.
Abraham Leng Thor, 38, of 205 Morehead Street in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 5 with habitual felon.
Johnathan Shane Watson, 24, of 143 Combs Dixion Road in Sugar Grove, was charged on Aug. 5 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Norberto Salazar Garcia, 28, of 300 Jonas Ridge Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 7 with failure to appear for DWI level 5, and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
Hunter Dalton Mabry, 22, of 941 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Aug. 7 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Elizabeth Kathrine Carserino, 53, of Goose Creek, SC, was charged on Aug. 8 with murder, larceny of motor vehicle, identity theft and financial card theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.