The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eric Ogden Buchanan, 53, of 342 Powdermill Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on March 2 with second degree trespass and resisting a public officer.
Amanda Rose Cantrell, 39, of 75 Cabin Ln. in Newland, was charged on March 2 with damage to property-free text.
Bobby Cloephas Cantrell, 67, of 155 Cabin Lane in Newland, was charged on March 2 with misdemeanor aid and abet.
Bobby Shawn Cantrell, 45, of 75 Cabin Lane in Newland, was charged on March 2 with damage property-free text.
Kathy Hoyle Cantrell, 64, of 155 Cabin Lane in Newland, was charged on March 2 with damage property-free text.
Stephen Brian Gragg, 42, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on March 2 with child support.
Michael Allen Taylor, 64, of 575 Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on March 2 with mag order felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Luke Carson Cornforth, 18, of 513A Hurricane Creek Road in Piedmont, SC, was charged on March 4 with felony breaking and/or entering.
Chadrick Dale Fisher, 37, of 107 Leonard Fisher Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 6 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle (x2), speeding, reckless driving to endanger and left of center line grade curve.
