The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aaron Michael Collier, 32, of 554 Prichard Road in Pineola, was charged on July 26 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Joey Drew Singleton, 57, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 26 with other — f — chop shop activity VIN/vehicle part number changed.
Jeremy John Mojica, 32, of 267 Windy Dr. Apt. 4 in Boone, was charged on July 27 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Andy Pope, 65, of 5664 Rays Diary Avenue in Morganton, was charged on July 27 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Daniel Potter, 28, of 121 Seth St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 27 with driving while impaired.
Charlene Diana Adams, 39, of 1964 S. Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on July 28 with order for arrest for PV felony probation violation (five counts).
Jerry Leonard Potter, 52, of 55 Potter Lane in Elk Park, was charged on July 28 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julie Renee Riddle, 48, of 128 Old Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 28 with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious information to officer, and failure to appear to drug treatment court.
Rodger Hayden Gwyn, Jr., 26, of 3900 North US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on July 29 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Joseph John Sorrentino, 69, of 114 Lincoln Buchanan Lane in Newland, was charged on July 29 with assault on a female.
Julien Connor Wolfe, 21, of 223 Randolph Dr. in Boone, was charged on July 29 with driving while license revoked.
Jacob Seth Banner, 27, of homeless in Newland, was charged on July 30 with breaking and/or entering, break or enter a motor vehicle (three counts), fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and larceny of motor vehicle.
Barry Lee Sanders, 37, of 202 Randolph Rd. in Marion, was charged on July 30 with felony breaking and entering and habitual felon.
Stephen Angelo Algiere, 50, of 255 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on July 31 with going armed to the terror of the people, possession/attempting to possess a firearm in violation of domestic violence order, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Adam Atari, 29, 11601 Riverview Rd. in Virginia, was charged on July 31 with possession of stolen automobile, reckless driving to endanger and failure to heed light and siren.
Sherman Lee Caraway, 37, of 1291 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 31 with breaking or entering.
Calvin Richard Cook, 30, of 1160 Powdermill Road in Plumtree, was charged on Aug. 1 with parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.