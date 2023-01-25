The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thomas George Romann, 47, of 3705 Newland Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 17 with second degree trespass.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 36, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 18 with speeding, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while impaired, civil revocation of driver’s license, expired registration card/tag, no liability insurance, possession of open container/consumption of alcohol in passenger area, and misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Kristy Dawn Taylor, 39, of 270 Bennett Way in Boone, was charged on Jan. 18 with misdemeanor probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
Alan Jordan McLeod, 35, of 2070 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 20 with assault on a female (x2) and domestic violence protection order violation assault, and was charged on Jan. 21 with a deadly weapon with minor present and false imprisonment.
Facundo Hernandez, 27, of 1900 Little Fawn Dre in Zebulon, was charged on Jan. 21 with second degree trespass.
Tammy Brady Isaacs, 55, of Apt. 3 in Newland, was charged on Jan. 21 with misdemeanor larceny.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 25, of homeless in Newland, was charged on Jan. 22 with order for arrest for felony larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.