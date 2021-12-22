AVERY COUNTY — Tuesday, Dec. 14, The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, President Doug Owen and Officers Tammy Woodie and Dr. Ann Wolf enjoyed traveling around Avery County delivering Woolly Worm Grant checks. Corporal John Hicks, the School Resource Officer, was awarded a grant to help support the DARE program.

The following Avery County Schools teachers all received grant funding for classroom projects provided through fund raising efforts by the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk: Avery Middle School teachers: April Pittman, Natasha Williams and Chantae Hoilman; Crossnore teachers: Faith Silver, Erin Carver, Sonia Beach and Jennifer Walsh; Riverside teachers: Melinda McKinney and Lisa Bell; Freedom Trail teachers: Emily Russell and Kelly Ward; Cranberry Middle School teachers: Gretchen Blackburn, Robert Tufts; Banner Elk Elementary teachers: Megan Phillips, Shannon Silver, Lea Skeate, Lisa Winters; and Avery High School teacher Shelby Barrier .

The range of the teacher’s requests included things as simple as classroom supplies, and alternative seating options to exciting requests for our students such as Animal Science, Rocket Science, Living Green Wall, outdoor classroom furniture. You will also notice the newly renovated Avery High School sporting a new school flag soon supported by these grant dollars.

Kiwanis President Doug Owen noted, “After a year with no fundraising opportunities, it was so enjoyable for Kiwanis to once again have the ability to help the kids in our community through grants. Tuesday, we handed out almost $10,000 in grant funds for local teachers.”

Kiwanis, a prominent civic group in the High Country, has performed a variety of assistance, awareness and fundraising programs demonstrating support for the community and resilience through a pandemic stricken year.

“It was a good day for the Kiwanis Club and a good day for Avery County Schools students that will benefit from these wonderful grants. When you support the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk fundraisers, your support provides many opportunities for the schools for classroom needs, books, and other great community grant projects,” said Owen.

Such a large series of donations warrants considerable admiration for the group who consistently work towards noble causes in Avery County. With respect to the fundraising event Jim Swinkola stated, “As a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk, I salute club members for executing successful 2021 fundraisers in an effort to issue grants to the personnel and programs of the Avery County Schools. Kiwanis is all about improving the well being of children and these recent grants are but one example of the club’s good works.”

Closing the year with approximately $10,000 in funds, Kiwanis looks to continue their efforts throughout the 2022 year.