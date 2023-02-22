The days are getting longer, the temperatures are getting warmer and allergy season is just around the corner. Residents of North Carolina are no strangers to the itchy eyes, stuffy nose and other bothersome symptoms that come with the change in seasons. But what is there to do?
Here is a list of tips to help settle the allergy symptoms this spring:
What are allergies?
First, let’s clarify. Allergies are a reaction by your immune system to a foreign substance. This can be anything like pollen, animal dander, chemicals or mold. When the allergen is inhaled or comes in contact with your skin, your immune system releases chemicals to attack the invading substance. This is what causes symptoms like runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes or rashes.
Allergies can affect people of all ages, races and lifestyles. It most commonly affects children, but can affect people at any age. There also appears to be a genetic predisposition toward developing allergies, if a child has a parent who struggles with allergies, it is more likely the child will as well.
What allergens are in the High Country?According to Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat, tree allergens are present from February through June, grass allergens from April to September and ragweed allergens from July to November. Tree allergies include maple, oak, cedar, birch and locust. Grass allergies include timothy, Johnson and Bermuda.
Seasonal allergies are often difficult to avoid. However, steps can be taken to limit exposure like staying indoors during peak pollen times. Keeping track of the pollen count through local news stations or weather reports can help determine what days are best for you to spend time outside. Many experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities in the morning as pollen counts tend to peak in the morning.
How can allergies be treated?There are a lot of different options when it comes to treating seasonal allergies. Taking the steps to avoid being outside during peak pollen times is helpful but not always possible. There are plenty of over-the-counter remedies like oral antihistamines or nasal sprays that can help.
When home remedies are not enough, there are medicinal routes you can take. Getting tested for allergies can help determine what you specifically need to avoid and can help identify what treatments will work best for you.
Allergen immunotherapy is a series of allergy shots that desensitize your immune system to the substances you are allergic to. The injections contain tiny amounts of the substance that causes allergies. The goal is that over time, the immune system will reduce its reaction to the allergen, lessening symptoms.
Nip those allergies in the bud!Think ahead and be prepared by taking the best measures to protect your health. Reach out to a medical professional to learn more about your allergies and how to treat them. Keep track of the pollen levels and avoid the early mornings outdoors.
