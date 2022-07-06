Heartiest welcome to the 66th anniversary Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Finally, after missing 2020 and holding a very successful, if slightly restricted, 65th Games in 2021, 2022 marks a return to our normal festival with a full slate of events and activities.
I wish to offer my deepest and most heartfelt thanks to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games officials, staff, volunteers, and Board of Trustees who have worked very hard to return our Games to the pre-Covid standard we have all come to enjoy, and to do so in a safe and responsible manner.
We must recognize that Covid is still present in our society and not everyone will be totally comfortable. Please respect the wishes of your fellow attendees, vendors and clan conveners with respect to masking, social distancing, personal contact and the like. We can be safe, and it starts by being courteous. We often think of our crowd as a “Mountain Family.” Let’s behave as if we are one big family.
Many thanks to our Chieftain of the Games, Richard Baird, who is here from his home in Aberdeenshire with quite a collection of his family. Richard is Commander of Clan Baird and he plans an important ceremony at the Worship Platform on Sunday. Believe me, you want to see it! The Bairds are also closely related to the Keiths, so please make a point to visit the clan tents for both families. Please also take time to visit the tent of the St. Andrew’s Society of North Carolina. They are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their founding this year at Grandfather Mountain.
A 20-year lease was signed in December of 2021 between the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation (GMSF) and the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. This agreement is very exciting because a 20-year extension is hugely important to GMHG. We deeply appreciate the help and continuing support from the GMSF. Please, any of you who can, arrange a visit to the Grandfather Mountain facilities. They are world class, and are a tremendous benefit to old and young alike.
Most of all, I want to thank all the Patrons, Tent Conveners, campers, Corporate Sponsors and those buying tickets to ensure the Games could go forward this year. Once again, I am so happy to say, “See you on the Mountain.” Please find a moment to say hello. I wish you the best Grandfather Mountain Highland Games experience ever!
