For a time of relaxation, a pet-friendly environment, or simply somewhere to take time to see nature or get a little exercise, Tate-Evans Town Park offers myriad possibilities when it comes to personal and family entertainment.
Tate-Evans Town Park is a striking symbol of the dedication of the town of Banner Elk to providing its residents with the best in public services, including recreation. Rather serving any single purpose, Tate-Evans Town Park is designed to be used for a number of purposes and events, and the residents of Banner Elk put it to good use. Whether for daily exercise, family functions or community congregations, Tate-Evans Town Park serves as a central gathering place for the tightly knit Banner Elk community.
While Tate-Evans Park provides a setting for a variety of familiar, family-oriented outdoor activities, including a walking trail, wading pools, volleyball court, outdoor grills, picnic tables, picnic shelter, two playground areas, the park also serves as a venue for a variety of exciting scheduled events sponsored by the town, local organizations and businesses.
Tate-Evans Town Park includes an amphitheatre that plays host to Banner Elk Concerts in the Park each Thursday night beginning in June.
A variety of other festivities are also centered around the park, including the popular “Party in the Park” during the Fourth of July celebration, as well as holiday activities during Halloween and Christmas seasons.
In addition to community events, families often take advantage of the park’s many facilities, which include restrooms open from April to September. Banner Elk families regularly host birthday parties, reunions and weddings at different sites around the park’s beautiful grounds. Town leaders recognized the popularity of Tate-Evans Town Park and continue to enhance the facility with various construction projects and upgrades, including new public restrooms, seating and picnic shelter on the grounds.
While Tate-Evans Park and its walking trails meander near much of downtown Banner Elk, the most direct entrance is right next to Banner Elk Town Hall, located at 200 Park Avenue. For more information, call (828) 898-5398, or click to www.townofbannerelk.org/recreation/town-parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.