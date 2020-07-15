Here is a toast to this event that I love. The list falls woefully short, for the spirit of the Games encompasses so much more than written words ever will. But let us raise a glass nonetheless:
Here’s to the love, laughter, memories, pipes, rain, campfires, drums, and marshmallow fights.
Here’s to the friends who are family and the family who are friends, who will meet on the meadow for stories and songs, to cherish old memories and create precious new ones, to honor our shared inheritance with the fellowship of our mountain.
Here’s to the athletes and the musicians, the volunteers and the workers, the clansmen and the tourists, the children climbing rocks and the teenagers running races. Here’s to the pipers and the pipe bands, the folk singers and the rock bands. Here’s to early mornings at the clan tent and late nights at the campfire. Here’s to the parade and Scottie Dogs painted on young faces, weddings in the trees and memorials on the rocks.
Here’s to the MacRowdies and the St Andrews Society, the front row old timers and the tent city traditions.
Here’s to MacVillage and the fairies, to the goddesses and the 100 Acre Wood. Here’s to the Castle and Gordonville, MacNaughtan Circle, Castle Seamus, the Bahama Mamas, and Happy Valley. Here’s to the campsites so old we never named them, and the campsites so new we just haven’t named them yet.
Here’s to traditions and changes, the Douglas fish fry that was, the McPherson dinner that still is. Here’s to the years we knighted each other and the years we played cards in a downpour. Here’s to next year and new friends, past years and old friends.
“Here’s tae us, wha’s like us? Gey few an’ they’re a’ died.” Let us pour one out for the ones who watch over us from a distant shore; pause at the cairn to remember those mentioned by name, and those whose names are written in our hearts. Then raise a glass with the new neighbor in the campground and the new cousin at the clan tent, for they will be family next year.
I’ll meet you on our mountain, before the cross burns its call, for a perfect week, rain or shine. Sláinte
Catie Crain
Charlotte, NC
