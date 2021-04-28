Being a North Carolina Appalachian redneck hayseed grandmother of 12 with an associate’s college education who lived in New York for 37 years, I can affirm that listening to Rush Limbaugh since 1991 surely opened my eyes at how lucky I was to have a strong conservative family and WHAM radio station in Rochester, NY.
I know hard work, and I appreciate, respect and love America. I made my mark in New York early in life, but realized after a few years that politics was a losing battle after Obama was crowned, hence North Carolina became my home again.
Conservatism ran red in my Minneapolis, NC family, and there are a few blue veins, but not many. My father was a veneer buyer or a logger. My dear mother, Ruby Gouge Young, was a graduate of Appalachian State Teachers College and, beginning in 1932, was a schoolteacher for 41 years at Minneapolis and Beech Mountain elementary schools and Cranberry High School, retiring in 1976 and passing away on April 22, 2000.
Mother’s years teaching in the 1930s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s was a blessing for the school district. She taught the Christian faith — reading from her special Bible storybook each morning, and then reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, then singing the national anthem — mostly out of tune, but sung sincerely. She demanded respect from each student for the teachers, as well as each other, as well as your honesty and truthfulness, even if your homework was not done... and she always got it. If not, you were in deep trouble and you knew it.
She made the class feel extra special by surprising them with special parties at Christmas and other holidays. Mother taught the students manners while they were enjoying the homemade treats she provided. She expected you to always use those manners; she explained where the silverware should be properly placed and that ladies were served first. The recipe was there to learn the correct measurements and the art of stirring the ingredients to make the delicious food with the use of math for the day’s lesson.
During a history celebration the students were to learn all about that occasion, be it the Gettysburg Address, the history of Ireland, the verses to “God Bless America,” or something about George Washington or Abe Lincoln — all while the excitement lingered in the air all day.
Field trips were her specialty if good grades were earned, and nature was her love. The class had permission to walk from school to the creek nearby to learn science firsthand. Arrangements were made to have lunch bags prepared by the cafeteria and, of course, she had a special dessert hidden in her basket. Even on a field trip, the blessing was delivered. There were no teacher aides to help or a union to fear.
Those were the memories that many generations who went through her door always remember. Many parents requested her because of her strict, but compassionate discipline and her love for teaching. This I can proudly state, because at her funeral the line was extremely long and the visitation lasted into the night. I was a very proud daughter because I, too, was her student in the sixth grade.
Judy Young McLellan
Cornelius
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.