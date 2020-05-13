After reading a letter to the editor in last week’s Avery Journal (‘Irrational decision for part-time residents’), there have been some questions on my mind.
Has the author been to a restaurant in Raleigh, went inside, sat down and had a meal lately? Been to a theater and seen a movie? Gone to a concert venue and caught a show? Have the kids been in school in Raleigh?
My guess is no.
Another question: Did he write angry letters or accuse any of them of xenophobia? I could be wrong, but I doubt it. Again, my guess is no.
All over our country and in most of the world, many things have changed over the last couple of months. All of us have had to make some changes. All of us have had to make some sacrifices. Most of us have been okay with this, waiting patiently for life to go back to normal. But sadly, there will always be the selfish among us, unable to think about anyone other than themselves, unable to realize the greater good, not willing to sacrifice at all and quick to complain and criticize when life doesn’t work out just like they think it should. Irrational.
Which brings me to my final question: What exactly is the author complaining about? All we were asking was for visitors to quarantine for 14 days. Most grocery stores, restaurants, etc. are delivering to homes now. As is UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service. Parks and trails, along with the Blue Ridge Parkway, have been closed as well, so hiking and bike riding has been limited.
I commend our county leaders and officials for the decisions they have made. At the time I am writing this, Avery County still has no cases of Covid19, the only county left in the state with none. We can thank the decision makers in our county for that. So thank you for looking out for us, the full-time residents of Avery County. Thank you for putting the citizens before monetary gain.
Xenophobic? No. Smart? Yes.
Jake Potter
Cranberry
