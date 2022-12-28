William C. Tate (pictured far right, front row) and Ronda H. Hardin (third from right on front row) led the staff at Grace Hospital in the 1930s. Byron Pritchett, the hospital’s laboratory technician, is in the front row wearing a white coat and necktie. Behind and to his left is Mary Chappell, a senior nurse on the hospital staff. Pauline Lawrence, a nurse anesthetist, is to Chappell’s left.
Richard M. Nixon, U.S. Vice President, breaks ground on the new Grace Hartley Memorial Hospital, which became the original Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk. Pictured with him are Mrs. Pat Nixon and Mrs. W.C. Tate.
Photo courtesy Tate family
Photo courtesy The Huntsville Times
North Carolina Governor Clyde Hoey spent time in Banner Elk and on Grandfather Mountain in 1937.
The town of Banner Elk boasts a long and rich history dating back almost two centuries. The following is a sampling of images taking viewers back in time to what made Banner Elk past and present the quintessential American town.
