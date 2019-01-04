Top Story

+4
The AJT's 2018 Year in Review
News

The AJT's 2018 Year in Review

Every year has its headlines, and 2018 was no exception. The following are summaries of some of the area’s most significant and unique stories of the past year, picked from the hundreds of original stories published in the pages of The AJT.

News

Beech Mountain Community News

Beech Mountain Community News

  • 0

Beech Valley Baptist Church will be having a community outreach program every Wednesday night. From 4 to 6 p.m., a food bank will be available for families who need this service. A free meal, along with fellowship, will be offered in the fellowship hall from 6 to 6:45 p.m. There will also be…

Sports

Obituaries

Roger J. Sword

Roger J. Sword

Roger J. Sword, 65, of 95 Painter Road in Banner Elk, passed a…

Avery Journal Videos

Avery JV football
Avery

Avery JV football

  • 0

Action from Avery JV football's win over Cloudland on Sept. 20. The Vikings defeated the Hig…

NC News