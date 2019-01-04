Every year has its headlines, and 2018 was no exception. The following are summaries of some of the area’s most significant and unique stories of the past year, picked from the hundreds of original stories published in the pages of The AJT.
ELK PARK — Among the most poignant stories The Avery Journal-Times covered in 2018 were the drownings and aftermath at Elk River Falls.
Beech Valley Baptist Church will be having a community outreach program every Wednesday night. From 4 to 6 p.m., a food bank will be available for families who need this service. A free meal, along with fellowship, will be offered in the fellowship hall from 6 to 6:45 p.m. There will also be…
With the crossover from 2018 into the New Year, I thought it appropriate to take a look back at the year that was in local sports.
The Cloudland basketball teams hit the road for two games prior to Christmas.
MAIDEN — Avery’s attendance and participation in the Maiden Christmas Tournament at Maiden High School on Dec. 21 was a fruitful venture for the Avery County wrestling team, as the Vikings had a half-dozen grapplers win tournaments in their respective weight classes en route to a team tourna…
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. landed Bass Pro Shops as sponsor for 24 races this season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The partial government shutdown is prompting the postponement of a trial by a federal judge managing lawsuits accusing the world's largest pork company of creating nuisances for rural North Carolina neighbors.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility that serves parts of seven southeastern states says 2018 was the wettest year on record in the Tennessee Valley.
WISE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia's College at Wise is looking to boost enrollment by offering discounted tuition to out-of-state students from Appalachia.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has refused to award attorney fees to a North Carolina security company that won a court case in the wake of protests over the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
